Premium Rigid Non-Stretch Fabric - Has An Authentic Denim Look And Feel - Will Hold Its Shape Over Time - Medium Sandblasted Wash - Button Down Front - Long Sleeves - Functional Pockets - Open Ripped Detailing - Side Pockets Stitched For Shipping; Please Remove Before Wearing - Model Is 5' 9" And Wearing A Size Small. Imported - 100% Cotton - Machine Wash