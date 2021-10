Complete your sporty look with the new Reebok Classic Strappy Rib Crop Tank for ladies! Simple and timeless, this warm-weather-ready crop tan features a soft and stretchy 97% cotton / 3% elastane combination with spaghetti straps and a subtle embroidered Reebok logo graphic on the chest. Available online at Journeys.com! Model is 5' 8" and wearing a size Small. Her chest measures 36" and her waist 27"