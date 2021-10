Channel your inner ballerina with the Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat. This slip-on flat features a soft woven upper, and Air Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned insole that provides superior comfort and cushioning to your feet. Features and Benefits Vegan-friendly Soft stretchable woven fabric upper Stitching detail on the heel overlay Tapered toe front Lightly scalloped stretch fabric collar design Soft fabric shoe lining Fabric topped insole Flat midsole Flexible rubber traction outsole