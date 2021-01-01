DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Cleo Metallic Leather Pouch - Gold

From the Cleo Collection. Metallic leather pouch with stud embellishment enhancing croc and iguana-embossed logo lettering comes with a handle and crossbody strap. Double top zip closure Goldtone hardware Authenticity card included Textile lining Croc and iguana-embossed leather trim Metallic leather Made in Italy SIZE Metallic leather wristlet handle, 5" drop Removable, adjustable metallic leather strap, 20"-23" dro. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Gold.