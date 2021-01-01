Drew Shoe Women's Clogs Grey - Gray Savannah Clog - Women

Gray Savannah Clog - Women. Casual and comfortable, this clog features padded footbeds for added cushioning and an antimicrobial lining to keep you feeling light and fresh. FeaturesPlus Fitting SystemTwo removable footbeds for added and double depthTempered Steel ShankDrilex lined footbed with AEGIS microbe shieldTMFirm heel counterAccommodates prescribed OrthoticsFlexible and lightweight soleHCPCS Code A5500Product Details1.5 heelSlip-onLeather / man-made upperTextile liningMan-made soleImported