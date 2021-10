Imported,Textile Material: Each shoe is made of quality durable textile. Flat Summer Sandals: These classic, modern and forever versatile sandals are lightweight and will keep your feet comfortable all day long. Velcro straps: Adjustable velcro straps make these flat sandal easy to slip on & off. Where to Wear: The perfect summer shoe that will fit with any summer dresses! Ideal for everyday office wear and weekend styling, stay comfortable with these walk-friendly heels.