Treat your feet with the best of Swiss engineering in the On Cloudswift 2.0. Made with durable materials that offer superior impact protection, its ultra-cushiony construction enhances your running game from the get-go. Featuring a responsive Speedboard system that engages your every step, the On Cloudswift 2.0 guarantees a fine trip to the finish line! A ribbed lacing cage offers a secure, breathable fit. High-abrasion rubber in the tread ensures optimal grip and traction for long-lasting use.