Red & Black Jack-O'-Lantern Lace-Yoke A-Line Dress - Women & Plus. From apple orchard trips to festive nights at home, celebrate spooky style with this classic A-line dress that features a frightful print and lace yoke for a retro-inspired look. Size S: 39.37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemZip closureKnitUnlined95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported