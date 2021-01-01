Laundry by Shelli Segal Women's Cologne - Downtown Kiss 1-Oz. Eau de Parfum 2-Pc. Set - Women

Downtown Kiss 1-Oz. Eau de Parfum 2-Pc. Set - Women. Spritz or dapple a few drops of this urban-inspired eau de parfum onto your skin for a fresh fragrance boasting a romantic floral blend punctuated with tangy mandarin and bergamot that transitions into an earthy finish with hints of musk and foliage for a sophisticated everyday fragrance.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above. Includes 1-oz. eau de parfum and 0.33-oz. rollerball (two pieces total)Top notes: jasmine, lemon and bergamotMiddle notes: mandarin, amber and marine ozoneBase notes: musk, green foliage and cassisMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.