Salomon Women's Comet Classic Workout Tee, Dark Denim/Copen Blue/Heather, L

Women's Workout Top: The Salomon Comet Classic Tee is the perfect technical tee for running, hiking, or any sport activity. Featuring a light, heathered fabric and an active fit that hugs the body Quick-Drying and Versatile: Combining technical performance and a sporty, modern look, this women's workout tee wicks moisture and stays comfortable as you heat up. Looks great on the trail or in town Go the Distance: Whether you love daily road running in your neighborhood, an escape to a local trail, or something more rugged, Salomon makes hydration gear and accessories to help you rack up miles in comfort Time to Play: Whether you are into trail running, hiking, backpacking, skiing, or mountaineering, Salomon has shoes and gear for men and women to help you conquer a new distance, personal record, or event Since 1947 Salomon has created innovative outdoor sports gear. From running and hiking to backpacking, skiing and more, our shoes, boots, bags, apparel and accessories help make any path your own