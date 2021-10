Journee Collection Comfort Foam™ Evva Sandals. The Evva Sandals by Journee Collection are fun and fancy-free slides with darling bow detail at the vamp. With a 4-millimeter Comfort Foam™ footbed and backless silhouette, these breezy sandals are easy on the feet. Whipstitch details and a walkable platform heel trimmed with espadrille finish the design for a textured look.