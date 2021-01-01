Features of the Sea to Summit Women's Comfort Light Insulated Mat Engineered to provide greater comfort and extra warmth Featuring a women's specific shape that is wider at the hip Narrower at the shoulder, plus exkin platinum and a thicker thermolite Insulation layer Prevents convective heat transfer Reflects radiant heat Air sprung cell Dot welds Inside mat: White tpu with antimicrobial treatment Double layer: Torso Single layer: Head and feet 40D nylon midlayer Integrated into the included stuff sack Pillow lock system Fabric Details 30D/40D Nylon