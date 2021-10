Hook and eye closure for a custom fit with modern low neck line that won't show under deeper V-neck style outfits Easy-to-understand smart sizes. No padding ; ComfortFlex Fit 4-way stretch fabric provides a flexible fit that shapes to fit you. Adjustable straps easily convert from regular to criss-cross for convenient versatility Super soft fabric with a brushed surface on the inside of the cups for added comfort Tag-free for itch-free comfort