Womens Como te Llamas Cute Llama V-Neck T-Shirt

Our, Come Se Llama Spanish Llama apparel design deliver a friendly Spanish message and is perfect for anyone learning Spanish, your Spanish teacher or anyone who loves llamas and the Spanish language. Perfect for the whole family women men teens and kids. It is said that the llama is the hippy cousin of the camel. If you love llamas and alpacas this tee is for you. Llamas are very smart, easy to train, friendly and great pack animals, but if overloaded they will lie down and refuse to move. Awesome fun tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem