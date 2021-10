Gray & Navy Knee-High Six-Pair 15-20 mmHg Compression Socks Set. Give your calves the support they need in these socks enriched with stretchy fabric and a knee-high design to ensure compression-crafted comfort. Includes gray socks, beige socks, brown socks, navy socks, white socks and black socks (six pairs total)Mild compression: 15-20 mmHg92% nylon / 8% Lycra spandexMachine washImported