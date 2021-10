Lavender Dot Two-Pair Compression Sock Set. Replenish your workout essentials with these colorful socks that offer graduated compression and ample stretch to help keep your legs in feel-good form throughout the day. Includes one pair each lavender dot and lavender stripe compression socks (two pairs total)Light compression: 8-15 mmHg76% nylon / 20% polyester / 4% spandexMachine wash; dry flatImported