NuVein Women's Compression Socks Dress Trouser Style Over Calf Knee High, Black, Small

15-20 compression socks for women; Medium strength support; Dress sock style, trouser sock, Closed Toe foot; Knee high length extends over calf; Wide top band prevents sock from falling down Treats varicose, spider, medical vein issues; Prevents DVT and pooling of blood that cause clots Use for pregnacy; general swelling; Tired legs; Travel; Long periods sitting or standing; Recovery Graduated compression improves circulation blood flow; Made in USA; Latex-Free; Fit by size chart image. 15-20 Mmhg