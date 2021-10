Black Fleur-de-Lis 15-20 mmHg Five-Pair Compression Socks Set. Amp up your activewear collection with these breathable compression socks that deliver targeted support with a breathable nylon-stretch blend. Includes black and red socks, black and blue socks, black and yellow socks, black and purple socks and black and orange socks (five pairs total)Mild compression: 15-20 mmHg92% nylon / 8% Lycra spandexMachine washImported