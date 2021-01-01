Sanctuary Women's Connector Kick Cropped Jean, Prosperity Camo-Mojito Detail, 27

Color prosperity Camo - Mojito Detail has a deep green ground with a military design allover as well as moto style zip front pockets, Made in a nice stretch twill fabric Style - kick cropped jean with mid rise waist, functional pockets, zipper fly and belt loops. Versatility - this cool slight flare hem crop pairs great with all tops from fashionable to basic tee and trendy footwear from sandals to boots; making it a versatile piece every wardrobe should have. Length - this cute crop has a 26 inch inseam and 16 inch leg opening The Sanctuary denim woman has a unique eye for style as she shops for on trend pieces that are modern, yet timeless.