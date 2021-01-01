Women's Naot Contempo Slide Sandal

Rivet accents and cut out detail add a dressy touch to the stylish Naot Contempo Slide Sandal. The cork and latex footbed is wrapped in leather with a microfiber center strip to prevent slipping. Lightweight, durable and flexible, this sandal features padded straps and arch support for comfort and gore at both sides of the instep for adjustability. Features and Benefits Cork & latex footbed Arch support Padded straps for comfort Rivet accents on upper and lower straps Cut out design on upper strap