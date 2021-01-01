O A T NEW YORK Women's Contemporary Brown Self Belted Pull-On Trouser Pant, Comfortable & Stylish, XL

RISING STAR: Introducing O A T NEW YORK, designed in NYC, created for you. Amazing fashion at an affordiable price. PERFECT ADDITION: These casual jackets are the perfect addition to a girls wardrobe for spring, summer, fall, or winter. Wear over neutrals, or make a bold statement with a splash of color. These coats are a timeless classic that never goes out of style and are always trendy PREMIUM QUALITY: Our clothing are made from premium material with comfort in mind. Dress up or down, casual wear or a night out with friends SIZING + CARE: 24-32, sizes run small and are available in many different styles. Machine wash cold with like colors, do not bleach, tumble dry low, iron low. Please reference the Size Chart Fit Guide for additional sizing information FULL CLOTHING LINE: Be sure to check out the rest of O A T NEW YORK clothes for coordinating jackets, pants, jeans, shirts, lounge wear, matching sets, tops and more. Christmas, Clubbing, NYE, Halloween, Valentines Day Gifts for her, Mens, Womens, Girls, sold separately