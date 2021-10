Womens Contrast Pocket Teddy Faux Fur Jacket - Black - 12 - Arguably one of the coziest things you'll own, this teddy coat is the staple piece you need this season. This teddy jacket will take you from walks to work to workin' that weekend look with ease. Pair this teddy bear coat with jeans or joggers, sneakers, or boots; the fashion 'fits are endless. True to its name, this teddy bear jacket is soft to touch, snug, and warm; you'll feel wrapped up to perfection this winter.