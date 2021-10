If you want to feel like a princess on your 53rd birthday, then this great design in pink and with a crown is just perfect for you. Wear this shirt and simply feel fabulous. All the best for your birthday! Funny birthday outfit for all princesses and queens born in 1968. Unique gift idea for the birthday party or as a surprise for your best friend. Also perfect as fun gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem