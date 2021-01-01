An asymmetric sandal set on a 6.5cm flared block heel. The Lara's embossed leather straps wrap elegantly around the ankle, tapering to a barely there finish. Featuring the brand's signature logo ring, the style is the ultimate combination of comfort and glamour, perfect for any occasion. Upper: Embossed leather, nappa Lining: Leather Outsole: Synthetic Handmade in Portugal Apply a spray protector before first use and thereafter 2 - 3 times a week, especially during winter months as a barrier against water damage. Textured finishes are particularly vulnerable to friction. Please do not apply any cleaning products or liquids containing alcohol. Avoid scratching the leathers, as they cannot be repaired. To clean, wipe the leather gently with a soft damp cloth and dry immediately. Women's Coral Leather Lara Sandal - Shoes 9 UK Sante + Wade