A statement loafer-style mule set on a comfortable kitten heel, Luna is crafted from butter-soft Nappa and textured leather and features a delicate gold chain detail. It's a perfect fit for tailored trousers or boyfriend jeans Upper: Nappa/Textured Leather Lining: Leather Outsole: Synthetic Heel height: 15mm Handmade in Portugal Apply a spray protector before first use and thereafter 2 - 3 times a week, especially during winter months as a barrier against water damage. Textured finishes are particularly vulnerable to friction. Please do not apply any cleaning products or liquids containing alcohol. Avoid scratching the leathers, as they cannot be repaired. To clean, wipe the leather gently with a soft damp cloth and dry immediately. Women's Coral Leather Luna Mule Shoes Heels 7.5 UK Sante + Wade