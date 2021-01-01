Expertly crafted from pure silk satin, the Catena Mid Heel Sandal is a timeless silhouette that will compliment your wardrobe for years to come. Black silk threads are woven to articulate an exquisite chain link design embroidered across the front toe strap. The Catena Sandal is an undeniably chic accessory that adds a touch of delicate refinement to any ensemble. Serena Uziyel pieces are exquisitely handcrafted. Materials are sourced from around the globe for the finest quality and each artwork is executed with rigorous precision removed of intricate weaving and sewing. Because of the handcrafted nature, each product may have slight imperfections or variations. We recommend avoiding contact with water, any substance containing alcohol (Perfumes, Solvents etc.) or oil(makeup), and abrasive products in general. To preserve the beauty of your piece, please wear with great care. Product Details Colour Type: Coral & Black Description: Silk Satin & Silk Thread Wrapped Chain Embroidery Material: Silk Satin Lining: Leather Insole: Silk Satin Outsole: Calf Leather Heel Height: 50 mm Made In Italy Women's Coral Silk Catena Mid-Heel Sandal Shoes 6 UK Serena Uziyel