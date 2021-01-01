Women's 2XU Core Compression 7/8 Tight

Be it the gym, the field, the court, or the pavement, no matter where you're pushing yourself, with the 2XU Core Compression 7/8 Tight, you get the boost you need. This baselayer helps in preventing muscle soreness, fatigue, and injuries as it is made from PWX compression fabric that offers support to the abductor, glute, quad, and hamstring muscles. Moreover, flatlock seams reduce chafing, while a drawstring waistband ensures a secure fit. Features and Benefits PWX Compression fabric UPF 50+ rating Flatlock seams Drawstring waistband Antibacterial properties Moisture-wicking yarns Machine wash in cold water with like colors, do not tumble dry, do not bleach, do not iron 72% nylon, 28% elastane