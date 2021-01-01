Women's 2XU Core Compression Tight

Outperform the competition wearing the 2XU Core Compression Tight. This baselayer is made from PWX compression fabric that offers support to the abductor, glute, quad, and hamstring muscles preventing muscle soreness, fatigue, and injuries. Flatlock seams reduce chafing and drawstring waistband ensures a secure fit. Features and Benefits PWX Compression fabric UPF 50+ rating Flatlock seams Drawstring waistband 5" inseam Moisture-wicking yarns Machine wash in cold water with like colors, do not tumble dry, do not bleach, do not iron PWX 70D front: 72% nylon, 28% Invista LYCRA® PWX 105D back: 65% nylon, 35% Invista LYCRA®