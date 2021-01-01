DSG Women's Core Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, XS, Dark Heather Gray

Make your training count in the DSG® Women’s Core Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt. The lightweight, poly-blend fabric features a wicking technology to keep you dry as you train your hardest. Prepare to train your best in the DSG® Women’s Core Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt. Fit Standard fit long sleeve shirt Classic crew neckline Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Design Ultra-soft jersey fabrication Cover-stitching on seams Available in solid, heather, burnout and slub designs DSG® logo hip graphic Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here.