Shock Doctor Women's Core Loose Hockey Shorts, Medium, Black

For those preferring loose hockey shorts, the Shock Doctor® Women’s Core Loose Hockey Shorts with Pelvic Protector are the superior choice for protection and breathability. A ventilated mesh design keeps you cool and dry throughout the entire game. The loose hockey shorts are specifically designed for female athletes with a ventilated inside pelvic protector pocket and comfort fit waistband for maximum protection and support on every shift. FEATURES: Loose hockey shorts Pelvic protector for superior protection on the ice Ventilated inside pelvic protector pocket Comfort fit waistband Ventilated mesh design to keep you cool and dry Anti-microbial fabric that wicks away moisture Style #: 365