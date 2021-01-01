DSG Women's Core Performance Leggings, Large, Black

Train for success in the DSG® Women’s Core Performance Leggings. This pant wicking technology to provide dryness and includes an internal back pocket to hold your cellphone while you move. Take on your goals with ease in the DSG® Women’s Core Performance Leggings. Fit Fitted leggings Wide, flat elastic waistband Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Design Smoothing and breathable jersey material Back waistband pocket can hold cellphone Cover-stitching on seams DSG® logo back graphic Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here. Additional Details 27.5’’ inseam