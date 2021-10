Wear a classic look to the course in the Callaway® Women’s Core Solid Micro Hex Golf Polo. Built with stretch fabric that incorporates moisture-wicking Opti-Dri technology, you’ll stay cool and comfortable for all 18 holes. Technology Opti-Dri technology wicks moisture away from skin to keep you cool and dry Built-in UPF 50 to guard against sunburn Design Details Stretch fabric allows for a natural range of motion Thin 5-button placket with collar for a classic polo look