Kamik Women's Corfu Sandal - 8 - Black

Features of the Kamik Women's Corfu Sandal Waterproof synthetic leather and quick drying webbing Upper Quick drying moisture wicking lining Vegan-friendly Adjustable heel and forefoot hook and loop strap Molded EVA Footbed Odor-eliminating, natural and non-toxic cleansport NXT treatment ATHENS non-marking synthetic rubber Outsole Product is made without materials from animal by products, nor was it tested on animals Natural, non-toxic, organic compound with pro-biotic Technology that breaks down odorous composites