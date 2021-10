Zippers at the ankles ease soft, stretchy leggings that are perfect for wearing at home on the weekends or when you're on the go. 31 1/2" inseam; 9" leg opening; 9" front rise; 13" back rise Elastic waist Hidden-zip cuffs 70% viscose, 23% polyamide, 7% elastane Machine wash, line dry Made in Portugal SPACE: A shop for emerging and advanced designers Asian Owned and Founded