ECCO Women's Corksphere Strap Sandal, White, 11-11.5

The ECCO CORKSPHERE Suspended Footbed offers an unique self-customising footbed, with extra foam throughout a leather cover, for more immediate comfort Crafted from rugged, firm but malleable ECCO GREYWOLF leather FLUIDFORM Injection Technology and foot-fitted last provide anatomical support and an integral, durable bond between the upper and sole, without the compromises common with stitched and/or glued assemblies. Washable suede footbed Direct-injected one component P.U cupsole platform provides long-lasting, lightweight cushioning