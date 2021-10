Black Damask Tiered Under-Bust Corset - Women & Plus. Live out your regency dreams with this under-bust corset that can be worn over frocks and peasant tops for a traditional layered look. The lace-up back ensures adjustable comfort for a just-right fit. Size S: 11.8'' longLace-up / hook closure90% polyester / 10% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported