White Openwork Lace Semi-Sheer Corset & G-String - Women & Plus. Bring out your inner vixen by putting on this figure-sculpting corset designed with semi-sheer openwork lace and a hook-and-eye closure in the front for easy on-off. Includes white openwork lace semi-sheer corset and white G-string (two pieces total)Hook and eye closureMid-riseKnit90% polyester / 10% spandexHand washImported