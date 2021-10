Cottagecore Life Clothing - Frog and mushroom umbrella - Retro cottagecore aesthetic design and gift idea for cottagecore, fairycore, naturecore, forestcore dark academia aesthetic lovers. Cottagecore clothing for those who love mushrooms and frogs - Gift for women and men who love cottage core clothes, goblincore style, naturecore or fairycore wiccan apparel Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem