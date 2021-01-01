A coolly sophisticated summer dress with an elegantly fitted bodice and cut away shoulder detail. The full skirt features deep pleats for glorious volume while the fitted waist slims the hips for a flattering silhouette. The narrow waistband complements the panels around the arms and neckline, offering a put-together feel. The deep blue of 100% cotton Brushstroke Dove, with its subtle abstract print is just perfect for this piece. The Alyssa is bodice lined and finished with our signature concealed side pockets. The finishing touch is a sweet keyhole button opening over the centre back zip. 100% Cotton Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach Women's Blue Cotton Alyssa Brushstroke Dove Dress Large Emily and Fin