Romantic shorts in the French Riviera style. The design with deep pleats is made of densely embroidered cotton with a beautiful openwork finish on the legs. Extremely feminine line of shorts, which creates a high waist and trapezoidal shape of the legs fits perfectly with a short top or bandeau. Pockets in the side seams. Shorts partly lined cream cotton voile. Wear them with sandals, espadrilles, boots and sneakers. Will make a perfect match with Top Lou Pirate Black. We want our clients to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and our detailed sizing in the SIZING tab. hand wash in cool water in mild detergents do not soak! the product should be ironed very carefully steam iron at 150 ° C, stretching to give the original shape and dimensions COMPOSITION: 100% Cotton Women's Black Cotton Anais Pirate Shorts Large Aggi