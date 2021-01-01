Designed in New York and crafted in Italy, Antigone is made with a luxurious recycled cotton velvet with our brand symbol, a dagger, shaped into a 115mm heel outfitted with our flat rose gold logo cap. Antigone hugs your foot in all the right places giving you a sexy and strong silhouette. Velvets are back and fussier than ever so always keep them standing up to avoid matting or molting. Damp cloth recommended for loose dirt; Keep away from direct heat; Discouraged use of cleaning products. During travel always store in their given dust bag (wrapped in tissue paper is best). Women's Black Cotton Antigone Nero Pump Shoes Heels 6 UK Sylth Virago