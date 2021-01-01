These gender neutral sustainable pjs combine the aesthetics & build quality of workwear with a hint of sartorial elegance, designed to allow them to be worn not only in the bedroom but also out & about. The pyjama jacket features a rounded shawl collar and a boxy, loose fit with generous pockets and side vents for relaxed movement. The trousers have carrot shaped legs - slightly cropped at the ankle - and a high waistband and drawstring for a great fit. Like the name suggests, the sizing is also irregular so please get out a tape measure and carefully study the size chart - or get in touch for help! The size 6 fits equivalent of size UK26. The Bright Green colourway is exactly as you would expect - bright green! Buy as a whole suit, or mix and match sizes and colours. Please note that you should expect some shrinkage during the first 40° wash of your pyjama suit, during which the length of the trouser legs, jacket body and sleeves may reduce slightly. This is completely normal and has been allowed for in the production process. The size chart gives the measurements of the washed garments, as opposed to 'box fresh' as this is the true fit. The fabric will be stable after the first wash. Please wash at 40 degrees with similar colours, ideally using an eco washing powder or liquid. We'd rather you air dried than tumble dried as it is much better for the planet. Iron on a warm temperature, or just enjoy the crumples! Women's Green Cotton Bright Organic Pyjama Suit XS Irregular Sleep Pattern