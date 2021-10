The blazer is made of cotton blend fabric, has a flared cut, no lapel, V-neckline and closes with a button. Nude shades are in line with this season's trends and make it easy to match. Composition: 67% cotton 33% polyester, lining 100% viscose Care: We recommend dry clean only The model is 178cm tall and wears size S Women's Cotton Checkered Collarless Blazer XL BLUZAT