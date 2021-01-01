Discover the ultimate wardrobe staple for comfort and femininity; the Classic Dress is presented in a sumptuous lightweight black cotton poplin. The Classic Dress is designed to provide a loose fit, with the lace yoke giving a delicate and feminine detail and the back pleat adding a subtle volume. The silk tie wraps beautifully around the waist for an elegant silhouette. All Sophie Cameron Davies cotton dresses are luxuriously hand finished with our custom-made gold-edged buttons. Composition: 90% Cotton 10% Polyamide. Women's Black Cotton Classic Dress XS Sophie Cameron Davies