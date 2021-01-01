The Claudia is a classic silhouette, beautiful and timeless. Gently fitted through the bodice for a feminine silhouette, featuring sweet, capped raglan sleeves and a demurely scooped neckline. The skirt features box pleats all around to give fullness and grace and falls just below the knee for a versatile length. The soft blue of Brushstroke Dove with its subtle, abstract design complements this sophisticated style perfectly. Made from and lined in 100% cotton Jade is 5'9 and wears a size 10 100% Cotton Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach Women's Blue Cotton Claudia Brushstroke Dove Dress XXL Emily and Fin