Edgy and effortless, this dress a great style statement for the summer. Playful "Gros Grain" bows on sleeves and waist are featuring a dash of sophistication. The bat sleeves, V-cleavage and fitted waist brings up a really elegant silhouette to your figure and maintains the item easy to wear. Lovely textured viscose flannel lined with a very soft 100%cotton lining. Pair it with ballerinas for a hip day or with heeled sandals for fancy evenings. Exists in mint green or light pink. Main fabric: 80% Lyocell, 20% Cotton Lining: 100% Viscose Machine wash, gentle cycle, 30 degrees max. Women's Green Cotton Cold Shoulder V-Neck Dress XL Smart and Joy