High waisted flared mini-skirt. Zipper on the back. Denim printed with digital technique with the inside lining printed as well with special colourful pattern. Wear it with a colorful pullover or with a black blazer for a sparkling night-out! Made in Italy. Denim: 92% Cotton, 6% Lycra, 2% Elastane (Machine wash 30°C) Inside Lining: 100% Viscose Twill Do not expose to direct sunlight for long time. Protect with a cloth both the outside fabric and the inside lining while ironing at low temperature. Women's Black Cotton Darling Miniskirt XS My Pair of Jeans