The Dusk dress is our show stopping dress. A romantic, whimsical, loose, over sized, cotton dress full of gathers and flowing printed cloth. The dress has large billowing sleeves, gathered skirt, the neck, internal seams and cuffs bound in the same cloth for a beautiful finish. The print is a series of ink illustrations and water colour painting of old school tattoos on an off white base colour. Imagery includes; a hog, 'MOM', whales, Hawaiian dancer, a naughty dogs face, anchors, a crying baby, a tiger, serpents and hands holding our planet amongst other charming illustrations. Dry clean only. 100% Cotton. Fully french seamed. Printed and made in England, in limited edition. Women's White Cotton Dusk Dress Large Klements