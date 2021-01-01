This gorgeous double-breasted African print trench coat offers a classic silhouette, featuring smart notch lapels and belted cuffs. Its vibrant green and yellow geometric African print pattern makes it as eye-catching as it is practical. This smartly constructed coat is made from 100% super wax cotton featuring tailored panels, and a belted waist to define the bodice. When it's open you'll catch a glimpse of the attractive African print lining. Made in UK Sustainability At Sika'a, we source sustainable materials and ethically manufacture all our designs in small quantities to ensure we deliver only the best quality fashion. Our processes, designs and materials are ethically sourced and we're committed to having a positive impact on the world. Fabric Content: 100% African wax cotton, Lining: taffeta Care information: Dry clean only Vlisco floral print Storm and wind flaps Slanted button-fastening welt pockets Double-breasted button-fastening front Signature taffeta lining Adjustable matching buckle-fastening belt Made in UK Women's Green Cotton Elvyra Trench Coat Small Sika'a