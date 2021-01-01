This beautiful jacquard fabric dress offers a very flattering cut for all silhouettes: tailored fitted bust, waist fitted and highlighted with a wide band cut, shoulders and forearms conveniently hidden. This time-less cut is a must have in your wardrobe that will give you a sophisticated and elegant style for your next party. To pair with some stilettos and a matching color clutch bag. This dress runs small, we advise you to choose one size up compared to your usual size. Main fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Machine wash gentle cycle (30 degrees max) Women's Cotton Fancy Jacquard Fit & Flare Dress Large Smart and Joy